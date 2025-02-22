New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Since Rekha Gupta took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi, congratulations and greetings have poured in from various quarters. A large number of people gathered outside her residence to greet her as she stepped into her new role.

Her principal from Daulat Ram College, Savita Roy, also came to meet her.

Also Read | Vasundhara Oswal’s Detention in Uganda: Indian Billionaire Pankaj Oswal’s Daughter Recalls Her Ordeal in African Country for Alleged Kidnap and Murder of Mukesh Menaria, Says ‘My Human Rights Were Grossly Violated’.

The Principal of Rekha Gupta's alma mater, Daulat Ram College, Savita Roy, expressed her joy, stating, "I have fond memories of her. She always fulfils the promises she makes. My blessings are with her. All of us are with her."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I feel proud... I want to tell the students from Delhi University and especially from Daulat Ram College that only Rekha Gupta has not become the CM; all of you have become the CM."

Also Read | Goods Train Derailment in Odisha: 3 Wagons of Freight Train Derail at Titilagarra Yard, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

In 1995, the Chief Minister of Delhi won the post of General Secretary from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during her college days.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Alka Lamba shared a photo of her with the Delhi Chief Minister as a memento.

She shared a memorable picture of herself and Rekha Gupta, of 1995 when Lamba won the Delhi University President post from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), while Rekha Gupta won the General Secretary post from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

Alka Lamba posted, "This memorable photo from 1995 - when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI, and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta."

"Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we hope that Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe," read her post.

After chairing the first cabinet meeting on Thursday, Rekha Gupta decided to implement Ayushman Bharat and table 14 pending reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the policy's objectives, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)