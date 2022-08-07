Mahoba (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 'mukut' (crown) of the presiding deity of a temple here was allegedly stolen by unidentified miscreants after giving some intoxicating substance to the priest and guard of the temple, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh said the theft took place at Sai Jee temple in Niswara village on Saturday.

"A case has been registered against unidentified people in this connection," he said.

According to police, the accused visited the temple Saturday night and allegedly gave 'prasad' laden with intoxicants to the priest and guard following which they became unconscious.

The accused then fled with the crown worth lakhs of rupees, they said.

The temple priest and guard have been admitted to the district hospital.

