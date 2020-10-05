Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday allegedly attacked three villagers with a knife, in a scuffle injuring them.

The three injured have been shifted to Machilipatnam Government Hospital following which furious villagers held a protest on the highway nearby their village, according to police.

Pamarru MLA visited the injured and assured of proper action.

Boddu Chandrasekhar working as ASI in CRPF has a house in Chenduvanipuram hamlet at Balliparru village, Pamarru Mandal of Krishna District.

The Gudivada DSP Satyanandam while addressing media said that "There is a long-standing issue of land in Chenduvanipuram hamlet near Balliparru village in Pamarru Mandal. Boddu Chandrasekhar Chandrasekhar had built a house long ago and he constructed temporary fencing. He has been trying to build a compound wall of his house. But villagers objected it."

"They raised an objection that the compound wall will be a blockage for the school playground. A scuffle took place between Chandrasekhar and villagers. Chandrasekhar attacked and injured three persons. We have shifted them to Machilipatnam General Hospital. In this wake, villagers held a protest on the highway. We have mobilised the police force and brought the situation under control. We have filed a case and are investigating the matter," he added.

Boddu Babu Rao, Done Appala Swamy and Tummala Sriramulu have suffered injuries.

Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar came to know about the matter and reached out to the injured. He assured them proper action to be taken into the matter and ordered Gudivada DSP to resolve the issue. (ANI)

