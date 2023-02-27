Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) A special court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three terror convicts belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in a case of waging war against the country and keeping illegal weapons and ammunition.

The three convicts - Sahabuddin, Mohammad Farrukh alias Abu Julfkaar and Imran Shahzad alias Abu Osama- were in 2019 given death sentence by a sessions court in connection with the January 1, 2008 CRPF camp attack in Rampur and are behind bars for around 15 years.

Special Judge NIA/ATS VS Tripath pronounced the quantum of sentence after the three were produced before the court.

The court sentenced the three members of the banned terror outfit to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Sahabuddin and Imran Shahzad alias Abu Osama and Rs 22,000 on Mohammad Farrukh alias Abu Julfkaar.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Nagendra Goswami , a police team was constituted for arresting the terrorists who had attacked CRPF Group Centre, Rampur.

Seven paramilitary personnel were killed in the attack.

The police team had collected several pieces of information from different sources about the terrorists involved in the incident.

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested the three terrorists from Charbagh area on February 10, 2008. It had received information that the three were coming to Lucknow on a train to meet someone before leaving for Mumbai.

The ATS had also received information that the three had bags containing weapons including an AK-47 and ammunition.

Sub-inspector Navendu Kumar had lodged an FIR with Hussainganj police. The probe was later transferred to the ATS.

The ATS had filed a charge sheet against the three for waging war against the country, collecting arms and ammunition and concealing them for the purpose. The three were booked under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

