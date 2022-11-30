Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 29 (ANI): A CRPF Constable sustained injuries after an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The injured jawan has been identified as constable Deepak Paswan (CRPF 168 battalion).

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: AAP Announces '10 Guarantees' for Delhi Traders if Voted to Power.

"The blast occurred at around 8 am in the morning at about 300 metres ahead of Galgam camp, Nabbi road under Usur police station area in the district," Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj said.

The IED was planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces engaged in road construction near the drain in Galgam village, officials said. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Campaigning Ends for First Phase of Polls on 89 Seats in 19 Districts, 788 Candidates in Fray.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)