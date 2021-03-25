Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): One CRPF personnel was killed and three injured after terrorists opened fire at them in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.

"LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is involved in this attack," Inspector General Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Terrorists attacked a convoy of the CRPF and fled, the police official said.

The jawans injured in the attack have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

