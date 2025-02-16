Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force, G P Singh reviewed the security arrangements for Prayagraj's Mahakumbh on Sunday, also appreciated how there is a 'fine synergy' between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF and all other agencies involved.

The X account of CRPF mentioned, "In Prayagraj, DG GP Singh assessed security arrangements for Mahakumbh, guiding CRPF officials on balancing vigilance with seamless public assistance."

"He appreciated the fine synergy between UP Police, CRPF, and all agencies involved while commending their hard work so far in maintaining security," the post added.

He emphasised the importance of both security of devotees and service of devotees, to remain alert while also extending support to anyone who needs it.

"Emphasizing both security and service, he (G P Singh) urged the force to remain ever-alert while extending dedicated support to devotees," the post read.

To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh, Northern Railway announced that it will run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

The four special trains are Train No 04420: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli Jn-Phaphamau Jn; Train No 04422: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours, following the same route as Train No. 04420; Train No 04424: Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours, with a route via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli-Phaphamau; and Train No 04418: New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, departing at 15:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chipyana Buzurg-Kanpur-Lucknow-Phaphamau-Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn-Patliputra Jn-Darbhanga.

These special trains are introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide added convenience to the travellers.

"For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Mahakumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run Mahakumbh Mela Special trains," said a statement by the railways. (ANI)

