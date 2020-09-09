Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday distributed 600 solar lamps in a remote area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its Civic Action Programme, a spokesperson of the force said.

Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, Charu Sinha handed over the solar lamps to the civil population residing in nine wards of Sukhal Ghati and Devigarh, an area which is inaccessible by road and entails strenuous hill bound journey of around 15-km on foot from Jungle Gali area of Katra, the spokesperson said.

He said the sixth battalion CRPF, which is deployed for security of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan and Katra town, is doing various welfare works in the remote area and has arranged the solar lamps.

“Sinha had visited the area during July and during interaction with the villagers was informed that there is an acute problem of electricity during the monsoon and snowfall. Keeping this problem in view, a decision was taken at Jammu Sector in consultation with the sixth battalion to procure solar lamps for distribution under Civic action Programme at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

He said the medical officer of sixth battalion of CRPF, Bhanu Pratap Singh, along with unit hospital staff has trained 18 boys and girls belonging to these villages in the "Medical First Aid".

