India News | CRPF Holds Blood Donation Drive in Ramban, Appeals for Voluntary Donations Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a blood donation drive at the District Hospital in Ramban on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, with personnel from the 84 Battalion participating in the initiative to promote voluntary blood donation and strengthen blood reserves for patients in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant of CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, said that more than 10 volunteers from the battalion donated blood as part of the programme. He emphasised the importance of blood donation and called upon young and healthy individuals across the country to contribute regularly to blood banks.

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"More than 10 volunteers from the 84 Battalion are donating blood as part of this programme. Our objective in organising this event is to encourage blood donation, as a single unit of blood can save three lives," Singh said.

He highlighted that blood donation plays a crucial role in supporting patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatment and those suffering from chronic illnesses, besides helping accident victims and others requiring emergency medical care.

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Stressing the need for maintaining adequate blood reserves, Singh urged citizens to donate blood voluntarily to ensure that blood is readily available whenever required.

"In India, especially, I urge young and healthy people to donate blood and maintain a steady supply in blood bank units wherever they are situated," he said.

The Commandant also spoke about the health benefits associated with blood donation, noting that it can contribute positively to heart health and weight management while serving a vital humanitarian purpose.

Referring to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Singh said security and medical preparations are being strengthened in the Ramban region, which serves as an important transit point for thousands of pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.

"The Amarnath Yatra is set to commence soon. Security arrangements are being put in place, and additional personnel from various agencies will be deployed. Thousands of pilgrims will pass through this area daily," he said.

He added that CRPF medical teams, including doctors and paramedics equipped with essential medicines, have been kept on standby to respond to any emergencies during the pilgrimage.

"Our medical and paramedical teams are fully prepared, and we are ready to help anyone in need," Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)