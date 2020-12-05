Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) A CRPF personnel was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle inside a camp in the Wazirbagh area of the city on Saturday, police said.

Constable Yogesh Kumar of 117 Bn CRPF, camped at Wazirbagh, fired upon himself with his service rifle, a police official said.

He said Yadav was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

