Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): A jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries in firing by unidentified terrorists in Chanpora area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

"One CRPF Jawan has injured during a firing incident in Chanpora, Srinagar," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI.

Further details into the matter are awaited (ANI)

