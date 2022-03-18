Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, in Srinagar on Friday.

The jawans smeared colours on each other and were seen dancing to the Holi songs. Drums and dholaks were also played as they shook a leg to the tune of 'Rang Barse'.

Prem Shankar Jha, a CRPF jawan, said, "I wish everyone a happy holi. We are enjoying the festival. Even if we are away from our family members, but the personnel are also part of our family."

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, another jawan, said, "Today is Holi. We are away from family but the 117 battalion is my family and we are having fun."

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". (ANI)

