Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The 85 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday neutralised an 8-kg IED, planted by Naxals, in a controlled explosion in a forest in Bijapur.

The Improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Modipara, near Cherpal in Chhattisgarh.

In another incident, five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh DGP DM Awasthi said, "Five security personnel died and around 10 others injured in an encounter with Naxals in jungles near Tarrem, Bijapur."

An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers is underway in Raipur over the encounter between security forces and Naxals in Bijapur in which 5 security personnel have lost their lives.

"In an encounter in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, initial reports indicate that three District Reserve Guard (DRG) and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been martyred, one Naxal has also been killed, the encounter is on," said the CRPF.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi informed that the gunbattle broke out in the Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

Earlier this week, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unearthed and destroyed twin Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Thursday.

"During a search operation, twin IEDs 15 kg and 5 kg unearthed and destroyed on the spot by 40th Battalion ITBP near Bakarkatta in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh today," according to an official statement. (ANI)

