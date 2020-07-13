Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector posted in Kulgam died due to COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the 12th death in CRPF due to COVID-19, the CRPF said.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,513 COVID-19 cases.

There are 4,355 active cases while 5,979 persons have recovered in the Union Territory. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 179 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

