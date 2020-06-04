India News | CRPF to Plant 22L Saplings for Environment Protection

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Central Reserve Police Force, country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, will plant 22 lakh saplings on the occasion of world environment Day on Friday, a senior officer said.

The force has asked all its country-wide formations to take up the initiative as part of their responsibility to preserve the environment.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Entry of MPs Personal Assistants Into Parliament Restricted, Guests of Officials Below Joint Secretary Rank Not Permitted Inside Complex.

The force is ever vigilant to environmental concerns. As part of this duty, we have decided to plant 22 lakh saplings in our formations across the country," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said.

A waste management initiative by way of vermi-composting is already being done in over 40 Group Centres of the force besides setting up of in-house sewage treatment plants in a number of formations, the officer quoted earlier said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710.

The force is also working towards water conservation and a leading example has been the work done by its 195th battalion deployed in the interiors of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh where the unit worked for rainwater harvesting and usage of potable water for locals of the Naxal violence-affected region, the officer said.

The force, as part of its green initiative, has also decided to procure the Bharat VI emission standard vehicles now on, he said.

The paramilitary is the lead force for anti-Naxal operations in various states, counter-terrorist operations in the Kashmir valley and combating insurgency in the north eastern states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)