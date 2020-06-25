New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by CBSE, has been postponed, according to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

Nishank posted a copy of the letter by the CBSE proclaiming the same on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Reach 73,780 After 3,390 More People Test Positive For COVID-19, Death Toll Mounts to 2,429.

"The 14th edition of the CTET-July 2020 scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020, is postponed," the letter issued by the CBSE read.

It added that the next date of examinations will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for them to be held.

Also Read | 2020 Honda City BS6 Bookings Officially Now Open at Rs 21,000; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Earlier today, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)