New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) across India will observe June 26 as "Save Agriculture-Save Democracy Day" in solidarity with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the day-long protest on June 26 that will mark seven months of the ongoing farmers' protest against three farm laws will see sit-ins at Raj Bhavans in various states, as well as district-level protests across the country.

"They have not only faced bone-chilling cold and winter, destructive storms, scorching summer and now, the onset of rains, have sacrificed almost 500 comrades, but mainly, the out-and-out pro-corporate central government that is bent on pushing these laws as well as the four hated labour codes,” the statement said.

"Besides the farmers' agitation, there were several struggles underway against the undeclared emergency and authoritarian BJP regime that the country is experiencing today like those of the inhabitants of Lakshadweep, who were "up against the authoritarian ways of BJP, and complete mess they (government) has made in countering the devastating second wave of the pandemic," it claimed.

June 26 will also mark the death anniversary of the legendary farmer leader Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

The CTUs, in the statement, have appealed to all their members to come together in the “nation-wide action” on June 26 that will be organised to demand the repeal of four labour codes, the three farm laws, the Electricity (Amendment) Ordnance, 2021, a legal guarantee for MSP, and universal free vaccination within a specific time frame among others.

Other demands include provision of 10 kg free food grains per person per month to all the needy and Rs 7,500 per month to every non-income tax paying family, the withdrawal of privatisation policy of public sector enterprises and government departments; adequate compensation and treatment of government and PSU employees working during the pandemic as frontline workers, among others.

