New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country, Kumar said in a tweet.

Also Read | Kerala Rains: Heavy Downpour Claims 10 Lives in State, More Rainfall Likely.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023,” he said in a series of tweets.

Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

Also Read | Realme Watch 3 First Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

The chairman tweeted, "The dates for CUET (PG) are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022."

The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)