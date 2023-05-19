New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate admit card for exams which are to be held from May 21-24.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the website cuet.samarth.ac.in

"City Intimation slips for the examination scheduled on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023 were already released on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for 1579536 candidates. For other dates, it will be released shortly," an official statement said.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 (Fourteen Lacs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight) candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. Candidates have applied for 48,779 unique combinations of subjects across 250 Central, State, and other participating universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024.

The examination is being conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India. (ANI)

