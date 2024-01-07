Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): In the run-up to the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Ram idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, cultural and religious programmes will be held in all temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki in Uttar Pradesh from January 14.

Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Atul Kumar, said that Moradabad Municipal Corporation will follow suit and ensure smooth conduct.

"All temples of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Maharishi Valmiki have been asked to conduct Ramayana lessons, Sriram Katha, bhajans and other cultural events from Makar Sankranti (January 14) to 22 January (the day of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony). Moradabad Municipal Corporation will follow suit and ensure smooth conduct," Atul Kumar told ANI on Sunday.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. (ANI)

