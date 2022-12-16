Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which concluded in Varanasi on Friday, heralds the meeting of cultures.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has making an effort towards the rejuvenation of Indian cultural unity in the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam may have reached its conclusion, but it is actually the beginning of meeting of cultures -- the blending of the culture, philosophy, language and knowledge of Tamil Nadu with the ancient city of Kashi, which is famous across the world," he said.

He said such efforts to foster healthy cultural exchanges within India should have been made immediately after Independence as a long period being under foreign occupation had tarnished India's cultural unity, diversity and the essence of Indianness.

"India is a melting pot of many cultures, languages, dialects and arts, but its soul is one. All the countries in the world have been formed on the basis of geopolitics, but India is the only country which was founded on its heritage and culture," he said.

"After Independence, there was a time when India's cultural unity was being tarnished and efforts were made to divide communities by pushing differing ideas. It is now time to ensure the creation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and for this, it is essentual to preserve and celebrate our cultural unity," he said. (ANI)

