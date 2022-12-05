Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Culture is the mirror of society, said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday in his address at the 7th Chimera of Amrapali (Society for Arts), a leading socio-cultural organization in the North East in association with Government of Assam at South Point School, Guwahati.

As per the release, the Union Minister was accompanied by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari, Assam Government Minister Bimal Bora, renowned singer Manisha Hazarika, Principal of South Point School and many other dignitaries.

Various competitions covering different districts were held on the occasion. The prisoners of Guwahati Central Jail were also involved in the competition. The winners were awarded with prizes by the Union Minister and other dignitaries present at the annual function.

In addition, Amrapali Awards and honours were also presented to several individuals who have made outstanding contributions in cultural and other fields.

While addressing the event, the Union Minister said "Indian arts and culture are one of the richest resources in the world. Arts and culture play a special role in building a healthy and strong society. It has the essence of peace, unity and revival and belongs to every society and country."

He also highlighted the role of Amrapali (Society for Arts) in the promotion of arts and culture.

"Amrapali has been playing a strong role in inspiring the younger generation through the promotion and development of arts and culture of Assam and the North East as well as the whole of India. They have been mulling promoting their arts and culture among the younger generation, organizing various events at national and international levels to showcase the strength, beauty and importance of India's rich arts and culture to the world. All the people involved in the program including Bhagwati and Pranami Bhagwati deserve to be appreciated for this," he said.

He further said that the government is working to preserve and promote the beliefs of all ethnic groups.

"We must strengthen humanity and brotherhood through culture. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our government is taking various steps to protect, preserve and promote the rich arts, culture, heritage, traditions and folk beliefs of all ethnic groups which carry the symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," he added.

The Union Minister urged the educational institutions to focus on the overall development of the students through the three components of education, sports and culture.

It is to be mentioned here that the event is the brainchild of renowned dancer and Kathak exponent Shri Rudra Jayant Bhagwati and Smt. Pranami Bhagwati, the release stated.

The Union Minister and other dignitaries enjoyed various cultural programs and a cultural dance and drama program titled 'Panch Mahabhuta' performed by Amrapali.

The event was attended by teachers, students, parents, artists and cultural workers. (ANI)

