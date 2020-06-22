New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel thanked people on Monday for supporting his "10 million Surya Namaskar pledge" on the International Day of Yoga and urged them to continue performing the traditional exercise to remain healthy.

The hashtag '10millionSuryaNamaskar' trended the entire day on Sunday as the the Yoga Day went digital for the first time since June 21, 2015, when it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

This year's theme was 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

"The people of this country achieved the goal of 10 million Surya Namaskars. I am grateful that you all responded to my call. Both the goal and the achievements are yours.

Also Read | Employees Laid-Off, Opting For VRS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Have to Pay Income Tax on Allowances Received.

"In terms of health, Yoga is the greatest gift. Please dont think of this as a one-day activity, but practise it routinely so that you can make the next generation healthy," Patel said in a video message.

Patel, who performed Surya Namaskar at Purana Quila, urged all to share their Surya Namaskar videos with 10MillionSuryaNamaskar & NamasteYoga hashtags on social media so that it can become a movement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)