New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 26.86 crore of which five crore were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In this 18 to 44 year age group, 18,94,803 were given the first dose of a vaccine and 88,017 the second shot on Thursday. In total, 4,93,56,276 people of this age group in 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 10,58,514 their second dose since the beginning of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 year age group, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,86,65,914 according to a 7 pm provisional report.

This include 1,00,95,383 healthcare and 1,69,96,277 frontline wrokers who have taken the first dose, 70,32,270 healthcare and 89,63,142 frontline who got the second dose. In the 18 to 44 year age group 4,93,56,276 individuals got the first and 10,58,514 the second dose.

In the 45 to 60 year age group, 7,84,18,488 people got the first dose and 1,23,95,893 beneficiaries the second shot of vaccine. Among the senior citizens, 6,37,34,314 people have been given the first jab and 2,06,15,357 beneficiaries the second one.

As of day 153 of the immunisation drive, a total of 29,64,596 vaccine doses was administered. Among them, 25,81,421 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 3,83,175 people got the second dose according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

The final report for the day would be completed by late in the night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

