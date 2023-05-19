Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 19 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department seized 1.8 kg of gold worth Rs 96.8 lakh at Chennai airport, an official statement said on Friday.

"On May 16, three passengers who arrived from Dubai and Colombo by flight AI-906, EK-542 and AI-274 respectively were intercepted by Customs. On examination of their person, gold of 24K purity, weighing 1.8 Kg valued at Rs 96.8 lakh, was recovered/seized under Customs Act, 1962," the Chennai customs department said.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

Earlier on May 7. the customs department arrested a woman passenger coming from Dubai at Chennai airport and recovered 852 grams of gold.

"On May 7, a female passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight AI-906 was intercepted. While conducting a search of the person, 852 gm of gold was recovered from her possession," the customs department said.

In another case on the same day Chennai Customs said that based on intelligence, a passenger who arrived from Hyderabad by flight 6E-609 was intercepted and 702 gm of gold recovered from him. (ANI)

