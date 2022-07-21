New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Kolkata Airport Customs seized foreign currency worth Rs 33.61 lakh at the airport from three different passengers who arrived at Kolkata airport from Bangkok on the same flight.

Customs informed that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, consecutive seizures of 42,000 USD (worth Rs 33.61L) were affected by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kolkata customs out of which unique concealment of 13,000 USD was detected from a turban (Pagri) worn by a passenger.

The Customs further informed that acting on spot intelligence, three passengers namely Kishan Nigam, Krishna, and Jatinder Singh were intercepted by the officers of AIU while they were travelling from Bangkok by a SpiceJet aircraft on Tuesday after Immigration clearance.

Personal search and examination of their baggage a total amount of USD 42,000 equivalent to Rs. 32,84,400 have been found.

The seizure procedure and investigation is under process.

In two cases the concealment was in two checked-in bags of the passenger by way of concealment in the straps which crisscross the whole outer part after duly removing the original stitch and then re-stitching the same. Amount recovered in these two cases was USD 29,000.

In the third case, the concealment was in the turban (Pagri) worn by the passenger. Suspicion arose after seeing the restless movement of the passenger and the officer of AIU intercepted him. After that while interrogating, the passenger voluntarily disclosed the concealment in his turban which resulted in recovery of USD 13,000. (ANI)

