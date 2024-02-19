Cochin (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Customs department officials at Cochin International Airport seized gold worth Rs 60 lakh from two passengers on Monday.

According to customs officials, two gold chains weighing 999 grams were seized from a Malaysian citizen who came from Kuala Lumpur.

Another passenger who arrived at the airport from Jeddah was caught with 140 grams of gold worth over Rs 7 lakh.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Bahrain at Cochin International Airport was arrested by customs officials for attempting to smuggle gold paste concealed within his jeans, according to customs officials. (ANI)

