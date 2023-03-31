Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Hyderabad Customs department intercepted a male passenger arriving from Dubai and recovered two gold rods worth Rs 13.72 lakh at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Thursday.

The passenger was carrying the gold rods weighing around 224 grams in the handle of a trolley bag.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Wazipur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"AIU of Hyderabad Customs intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Dubai yesterday. On suspicion, the baggage of the passenger was searched & 2 gold rods weighing 224 gms concealed in the handle of the trolley bag were found. The value of the seized rods is around Rs 13.72 lakhs," informed a Customs official.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Sitting in National Games Village Park Dragged, Gang-Raped in Moving Car; Four Accused Arrested.

Customs officials found gold worth Rs 65 lakh from two passengers who had come from Dubai at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, said an official.

On suspicion, Customs Air Intelligence officers intercepted one male passenger who reached the airport on a flight from Dubai. During the search three capsules of gold in paste form weighing 840 gm (approximately Rs 51.24 lakh value) were found concealed in the rectum, a release from Customs said. The passenger was arrested as per provisions of the Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Another passenger, who came on another flight from Dubai was intercepted by Customs officers and on searching his baggage two gold bars weighing 233 grams (approximate value Rs 14.23 lakh) were found concealed between Tuna Fish oil tins kept in the check-in bags, said the press release (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)