New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Customs officials have seized two African grey parrots brought by a man from Congo at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The passenger, who is in his early fifties, had come from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on Tuesday, it said.

On his arrival, he went to the red channel to declare the import of two grey parrots.

"However, the passenger did not have NOC (No Objection Certificate) from AQC (Animal Quarantine and Certification Service), veterinary health certificate and import license from DGFT (Directorate general of Foreign Trade)," said the statement issued by the customs department.

The passenger had only one document which was in French language, it said.

"Subsequently, for further examination, officers from wildlife department were called upon to examine the same and in their report, they have stated that these two African grey parrots (Psittacus Erithacus) are listed in Appendix I of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (CITES)," the statement said.

Hence these two parrots were deposited in National Zoological Park, Delhi, on Wednesday, it said, adding that further investigation in the matter was under process and the parrots have been seized.

