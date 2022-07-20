New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International airport, in the national capital on Wednesday seized more than one kilogram of cocaine worth Rs 15 crore from a Zimbabwean female national.

According to the information, the Zimbabwean national arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Flight No. ET - 688 from Addis Ababa and had concealed the narcotic in the soles of her sandals.

The Delhi Airport customs seized 1,015 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 15 crore, from her possession.

She has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Earlier on July 13, the Customs department at the IGI airport had arrested an Indian couple who arrived from Vietnam and seized 45 guns worth more than Rs 22 lakh from their bags.

It was revealed that during the investigations, the accused persons had admitted their involvement in the previous smuggling of 25 guns worth more than Rs 12 lakh.

Meanwhile, as per Tuesday's information from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the Customs officers arrested a passenger who had flown in from Dubai and seized air guns, telescopic sights and arms accessories worth Rs 20,54,000.

The materials were recovered from a passenger coming from Dubai via flight no. IX-194. The passenger was intercepted on the basis of a database while attempting to pass through the green channel without any declaration to Customs.

"During the examination of his luggage 10 air Guns, telescopic sights mountable on arms and other misc. arms accessories were recovered. During the subsequent interrogation, the pax was found to be not in possession of licit documents," read an official statement.

The goods have been seized for contravention of the Customs Act, 1962 read with Baggage Rules, 2016, Foreign Trade (D&R) Act 1992 and Arms Rules, 2016.

The passenger has been arrested and will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Lucknow for judicial custody.(ANI)

