Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, has seized over 2.08 kg of gold valued at 1.14 crore in three different cases at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, said officials.

The officials said that the seizures were done on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The gold was concealed in clothes worn, check-in bags, door mats, dustbin bag wraps, and handbags, said Customs. (ANI)

