New India [India], August 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate the Indian women's hockey team for claiming the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG22).

PM Modi said, "India has a very special relation with Hockey. Thus, it is certain that every Indian is proud of our exceptional women's Hockey team for winning a Bronze medal. This is the first time in many years that the women's team is on the CWG podium. Proud of the team!"

President Murmu also conveyed a heartfelt message to congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey team for winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games and said, "Your spirited performance and teamwork have won the hearts of each Indian. You have made India proud. May you bring more laurels for India."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted how the Indian Women's Hockey team has evolved over the past few years and won Bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

He said, "Congratulations to the women's hockey team for winning the bronze medal! It was a superb performance and heart-racing finish over New Zealand."

"The evolution of the Indian Women's Hockey team in the past few years has been phenomenal!" he added.

The Indian Women's hockey team claimed the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a superb win over New Zealand via a shootout in Birmingham.

Savita Punia, Captain of the Indian women's hockey team on winning bronze in CWG22 said, "Was difficult when the timer stopped in our match with Australia. We lost morale and momentum. We've several young players, not experienced with such situations. But we knew we had to recover."

In the regulation time, Salima Tete (29') scored the goal for India, only for Olivia Merry (60') to score a late goal for New Zealand and push the match to a shootout. Savita made three sensational saves in the shootout, while Sonika and Navneet Kaur struck past Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon as India pulled off a thrilling 2-1 shootout win after a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

India began cautiously, holding the ball in the midfield. The second quarter started with India making circle penetrations from the left flank and keeping the Kiwi defence on their toes. New Zealand started showcasing urgency at the start of the second half, and pressed deeper in India's half.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India burst into New Zealand's half with Sushila Chanu making threatening runs from the central channel. Kaitlin Cotter got a shot away from an acute angle, but Indian goalkeeper Savita made a good save, only to see the ball go to Olivia Shannon. Shannon's shot, though, went above the goalpost. India created a string of Penalty Corner opportunities, but the Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon continued to make the saves. Olivia Merry scored from a penalty stroke in the final seconds of the regulation time to push the match to a shootout.

Megan Hull scored from New Zealand's first attempt in the shootout, while Sangita Kumari missed India's first attempt. Savita pulled off a great save as she denied Ralph Hope. Sonika levelled the score line at the shootout as she struck past Grace O'Hanlon. Rose Tynan struck the side netting, but Navneet Kaur struck past Grace as India took a 2-1 lead in the shootout. With Katie Doar and Olivia Shannon missing for the Kiwis, India went on to win the match in thrilling fashion to claim the bronze medal.

With the bronze medal win, the Indian women's hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

