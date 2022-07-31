New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on Saturday congratulated all the sportspersons who bagged medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constantly encouraging the sportspersons of the country.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on Saturday evening, Thakur said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all weightlifters, especially to Mirabai Chanu on winning gold for India and setting new records."

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir | In a Joint Operation by Teams of RR, Para Special Forces and SOG … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He said, "Prime Minister is a sports lover and a promoter of Sports. And that is why, Prime Minister Modi before the commencement of the Commonwealth Games spoke to the players and ecouraged them. Even during the recently held Tokyo Olympics, he did speak to them virtually (prior to the commencement of the event) and when they (sportspersons) came back, he hosted them virtually. That clearly shows that no other leader interacts as much with players as PM Modi does."

"Chanu's performance can be estimated from the fact that between her and silver medallist (Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius), the difference was a huge 29 kilograms. She was far ahead of her closest competitor. We feel proud of her achievements and extend heartfelt congratulations to her," the Union Minister added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot Dead by 11-Year-Old Minor While Playing Hide and Seek in Kaushambhi.

"It is indeed a great achievement and a big day for India. I would also like to congratulate Saket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary as well. Sanket performed very well despite having an injury. Congratulations to them as well," said Thakur.

Mirabai Chanu, one of India's top gold medal prospects, lived up to expectations by clinching the first gold medal for the country at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women's 49kg weightlifting final.

Chanu, who had won the gold four years ago in Gold Coast, not only defended her title successfully by lifting 201kgs (88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk) but set a Games record. Chanu's efforts secured India's third medal of the day - all three in weightlifting after Sanket Sargar had won silver and Gururaja Poojary had claimed bronze in their respective events.

The Gold medalist's mother Tombi Devi narrated her restlessness prevailing a night before the competition revealing that she (mother) could not sleep.

"Since yesterday I have been offering prayers for her and finding myself restless, I couldn't sleep. I had apprehensions about whether she will win or not, as she was sick. Till now I was feeling so anxious for her and had thoughts going on in my mind of all kinds. Her winning has made me relaxed," the mother told ANI after the victorious moment.The mother said that she had teary eyes when she saw her daughter Mirabai win Gold at the CWG.

"I feel so happy. She won gold medal at CWG 2022. I had cried in my heart after her victory. Everyone is rejoicing over her victory including her sisters, friends and family members," she said.

Mirabai's cousin, Binoy said that they already knew that she was going to win gold as she always had a lot of morale.

"We were very happy. Our whole family was sitting together watching the game today. Mirabai won a gold. She always has had a lot of power and morale. We already knew she would win a gold medal," he said.

After the silver of Saket Sargar in the 55kg weightlifting event, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze in the 61kg event, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on July 30, 2022.

Gururaja Poojary was leading the table after the lift of 148 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt.

In the third attempt, Gururaja Poojary confirmed India a medal. At the end, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze with a total 269 kgs. With this India's medal tally went to two (one silver and one bronze). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)