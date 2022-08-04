New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"My best wishes for many more inspiring feats," Murmu tweeted.

A last minute addition to the athletics team, Shankar on Wednesday clinched a bronze in the final.

"Excellent performance by Tejaswin Shankar in winning the bronze medal. Congratulations on becoming the first Indian to win a medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames. You displayed exemplary resolve to bring glory to the nation. My best wishes for many more inspiring feats," the president said in a tweet.

