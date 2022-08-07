New Delhi, August 7: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said such victories promote popularity of sports in our country. "Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India," the president said.

The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, won the bronze at the Games. CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal Bag Mixed Doubles Bronze in Squash at Commonwealth Games.

President Droupadi Murmu's Tweet

Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at #CommonwealthGames. Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India. Such victories promote popularity of sports in our country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

"Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at #CommonwealthGames. Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India. Such victories promote popularity of sports in our country," Murmu tweeted.

