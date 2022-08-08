A full house at Sagar Ahlawat's residence as he wins silver medal at the Commonwealth Games (Photo/ANI)

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): The nation echoed with joy as the Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat clinched a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The streets around Ahlawat's residence did reflect the celebrations and continued the zeal on the athlete's victory.

Speaking on the occasion Sagar's sister Tanu Ahlawat had nothing but hopes and wishes for her brother.

Acknowledging the pugilist's sheer talent, she did not shy away from showering love and praises.

"It is not a small thing that he has achieved at such a young age. He started from zero, now he has reached here. He will work harder and bring gold next time," said Tanu.

Sagar's mother Mukesh Ahlawat said that she would feed the boxing star 'Churma' a sweet delicacy of North India.

"My son played very well, only after defeat one wins. We will feed him 'churma' once he returns," said Sagar's Mother.

Proud of his son's achievement Sagar's father Rajesh Ahlawat said," We are very happy with this performance and will welcome him with fanfare."

Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat captured the silver medal in the final of the Men's Over 92kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.Sagar settled for a silver medal after suffering a defeat against Delicious Orie of England via Win on Points 0-5.

In the first round, Sagar made a great start. Though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Sagar and he got 5 points.

In the second round, Orie made a stunning comeback and showcased his dominance while scoring points effortlessly. Orie delivered some amazing hooks to tire his opponent and this helped him seal the match and the gold medal.

Sagar bagged the CWG silver in the men's boxing super heavyweight category after he came in second best to England's Delicious Orie by unanimous decision.

Earlier, Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points. (ANI)

