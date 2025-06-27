New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, organised a "Cyber Security Awareness Workshop" on Friday at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. It focused on spreading awareness about online safety, cyber threats, and safe internet practices, especially for women and children, who are at the heart of nation-building.

This workshop marks the first phase of a larger initiative. The next phase will take this effort to the field level, ensuring that cyber awareness and digital security practices permeate to frontline workers, Anganwadi staff, and state-level stakeholders who are critical to the Ministry's service delivery network.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers and officials of the Ministry of Women and Child Development including its subsidiaries and autonomous bodies such as the National Commission for Women (NCW), Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Top cybersecurity minds from government and industry assembled for this workshop to take a 360° view on tackling digital threats. Experts from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs highlighted the increasing complexity of cybercrime and the need for heightened awareness and enhanced coordination. CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the national nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, shared insights on cybersecurity, policy and data protection. PwC India brought real-world hacks to the table, revealing why digital resilience is non-negotiable. From phishing to portal security, sessions empowered participants with practical tools. They reinforced one core message: Cybersecurity isn't a one-time fix -- it's a daily habit rooted in vigilance and responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, said that we live in a time when our work and communication are deeply integrated with digital platforms. As government functionaries handling sensitive data, it is essential that we remain vigilant and well-informed.

According to Malik, this workshop is a timely initiative aimed at equipping us with the right knowledge and practices. He urged all to make the most of these sessions.

Over the past decade, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has adopted technology to drive inclusive development and efficient service delivery. Initiatives like the Poshan Tracker- Recognised with the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence 2024, have replaced manual records with real-time dashboards across 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres, enabling data-driven decision-making and service delivery for over 10 crore beneficiaries.

According to the WCD, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana operates entirely through a paperless, Aadhaar-enabled DBT system, with mobile-based registration and real-time grievance redressal for the direct disbursement of funds to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The adoption of Facial recognition ensures accurate beneficiary authentication. At the same time, platforms like She-Box and Mission Shakti Portal, as well as the Mission Vatsalya Portal, offer technology-led access to safety and legal redressal. As digital reliance grows, ensuring cybersecurity is crucial. Awareness and capacity building on cyber hygiene are crucial for protecting data and maintaining trust in these systems.

Through this initiative, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding digital spaces and creating a safe, transparent, and accountable digital governance environment. As India moves forward in its Amrit Kaal, the transformative period towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Ministry is dedicated to equipping its ecosystem with the tools and knowledge required to contribute meaningfully to a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

