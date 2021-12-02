Shimla, Dec 2 (PTI) The number of young voters in Himachal Pradesh is way less compared to their population in the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Paulrasu said here on Thursday.

He said a mega cycle rally would be organised in Shimla on December 8 to spread awareness among the youth and encourage them to register themselves as fresh voters.

The Himachal Pradesh CEO told the media that only 0.6 per cent of people in the 18-19 age group have been registered as voters so far.

Paulrasu said the mega cycle rally would be organised at the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday around 3.30 pm.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be present as the chief guest, he added.

Prior to the mega cycle rally in Shimla, similar events will be held in Una, Solan, Bilaspur, Kullu, Mandi and Kangra districts, the official said.

Any person who will attain the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2022, can get registered as voters, he added.

