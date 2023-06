Devbhumi Dwarka, June 15: As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka is closed for devotees on Thursday. Along with the Dwarkadhish Temple, the Dwarka Bazaar will also remain closed.

However, the temple routine will continue as it is. There will be morning pooja, bhog and aarti during the daytime and the live darshan is accessible through the Dwarkadhish Temple official website and will continue throughout the day, said Malay Pandya, priest of Dwarkadhish Temple.

Cyclone Biparjoy in Dwarka:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Dwarka witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of #CycloneBiporjoy (Visuals from Bhadkeshwar Mahadev Temple) pic.twitter.com/Tyw2kVGOCE — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat on the evening of June 15 and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.

"VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS," tweeted IMD. Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm. The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.

Speaking to ANI, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF".

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations.

