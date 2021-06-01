Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) To minimise the loss incurred by farmers dependent of horticulture, the Gujarat government on Monday said it plans to save at least 25 to 30 per cent of the fruit trees uprooted due to the cyclone Tauktae across the state by using "reinstallation" technique.

Scientists of four major agricultural universities will provide necessary guidance to farmers on "reinstalling" their uprooted trees, such as those of mango, coconut, sapota (chikoo) and pomegranate, at the same place where they were grown, according to a government release.

A detailed action plan and guidelines regarding reinstallation of uprooted fruit trees will be announced soon, said the release.

The action plan will be based on experience of scientists who have visited the places where a large number of trees were uprooted by the powerful cyclone that hit the Gujarat coast two weeks ago, it said.

The government had sent as many as 258 scientists of four major state-run agricultural universities to over 1,200 villages of the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions to guide farmers in minimising their loss by carrying out replantation of uprooted fruit trees, the release said.

These scientists stayed in the rural areas for around two weeks and gave guidance to over 11,000 cyclone-hit farmers, it said.

The scientists gave life demonstrations on how to carry out replantation of mango, coconut, pomegranate and other fruit trees which were uprooted in the cyclone, said the release.

These agri scientists on Monday held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other key government functionaries, and shared their experiences.

After the meeting, the CM announced to prepare a detailed action plan as well as guidelines for the tree re- installation exercise.

As per the guidance provided by the scientists during the meeting, the government is confident of saving 25 to 30 per cent of uprooted trees by way of reinstallation at the same place, the release said, quoting Rupani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)