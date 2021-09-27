Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Visakhapatnam International Airport on Monday witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall due to cyclone 'Gulab' in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Airport Director K Srinivasa Rao stated that the waterlogging took place in some other areas after water was released from Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and heavy rainfall due to cyclone.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Telangana Declares Holiday for Govt Offices, Educational Institutions Tomorrow as Heavy Rains Continue to Lash The State.

"As a precautionary measure, fight boardings were delayed for some time but are normal now," he said.

Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | MarQ M3 Smart With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 7,999; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)