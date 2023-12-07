Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Michaung during the past two days, Andhra Pradesh CPM State Secretary Srinivasa Rao on Thursday flagged concerns over the lack of a proper drainage system in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh CPM State Secretary said that the colonies are flooded and there is a lack of drainage systems even in towns.

He also demanded immediate assistance to the farmers whose crops were damaged.

"Farmers, people in colonies and rural poor are facing severe problems due to heavy rains and strong winds in the cyclone areas. The facilities in the relief camps organized by the government are very limited. They are not giving Rs 2,000 to those who are going back. All the colonies of the poor, including the Jagananna colonies, were flooded. People are suffering because there is no electricity or fresh water. Crops, especially grain, were waterlogged. Banana, betel nut, gram, tobacco and chilli crops were also damaged," Rao said.

"Improper drainage system is the main reason for these losses. Water remains in the fields and does not go out. Drainages are being encroached and where they are filled with silt, there is no way for water to flow out. Colonies are flooded due to a lack of drainage systems even in towns. In the name of smart cities, thousands of crores of rupees have been collected, but the facilities in the colonies where the poor live have not been provided at all," he added.

Notably, reports indicate that chilli fields in Kakumanu Mandal, Garikapadu, BK Palem, Kommuru, and Garlapadu Villages have been submerged in the Guntur.

Meanwhile, the Central government has released in advance its share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu, the two states that bore the impact of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in a post on 'X' said, "severe cyclonic storm Michaung has affected Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Though the extent of damage is varied, many areas of these states are inundated, thus affecting standing crops."

The authorities have yet to quantify the exact loss caused by the submergence.

"To help the state governments with the management of relief necessitated by the cyclonic storm, PM @narendramodi Ji directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to release in advance the central share of the 2nd instalment of SDRF of Rs 493.60 to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu," Shah posted.

The Minister also mentioned that the centre had already released the first instalment of the same amount to both states. He further prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected.

"We stand with them in this crucial hour and will ensure the situation normalizes at the earliest: Shah added.

The cyclone made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm has claimed over a dozen lives so far. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged.

In Andhra, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated.

The Tamil Nadu capital remained waterlogged due to the incessant downpour, with over 61,000 people seeking refuge in government-run shelters. Many others checked into service apartments and budget hotels due to shortages of water, essentials, and electricity.

Civil and military rescuers evacuated Chennai residents, including women, senior citizens, and pets. Army helicopters dropped food packets to affected areas. (ANI)

