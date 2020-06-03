India News | Cyclone: Rains Cause Water-logging in Pune

Pune, Jun 3 (PTI) Several low-lying areas in Maharashtra's Pune remained inundated due to rains brought in by cyclone 'Nisarga' since Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Incidents of trees falling due to gusty winds have also been reported at some places in the city.

The cyclone made landfall in coastal Raigad district, several kilometres away from here, on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas in and around Pune district with squally and gutsy winds.

Parts of Maval and Mulshi tehsils are likely to be affected due to the cyclonic condition, it said.

A senior official from district disaster management cell said that sporadic incidents like trees felling and damage to houses and power disruptions were reported from some places.

"Teams of district disaster management cell, revenue, police have been stationed in the areas where the effect of cyclone is likely to be expected in these tehsils," he said.

In Pune, heavy rains left several low-lying areas marooned.

"The fire brigade, the PMC's disaster management team are kept on alert to tackle the situation," said Shekhar Gaikwad, the PMC Commissioner.

Meanwhile, at least two flights that were supposed to land in Pune from Delhi and Hyderabad were diverted to Surat and Hyderabad, respectively. A Pune-Delhi flight was cancelled.

