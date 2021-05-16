Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI): Two deaths were reported in Goa due to cyclone Tauktae, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at his residence, he said: "Goa has reported two deaths. A girl in North Goa died because a tree fell on her. One person died when an electricity pole hit his scooter."

Speaking to media persons, Dr Pramod Sawant apprised about the damage that the cyclone has caused to the coastal state.

The cyclone which nearly touched Goa caused severe damages to the state. Over 500 trees have fallen. Around100 major and 100 minor houses were damaged. The power supply in Goa has been disrupted and many roads are blocked."More than 500 trees have fallen. There were major road blocks also. Around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged. Huge damage has been caused to the electricity department. The fire department, Home department, PWD department, and electricity department along with the disaster management team have been working since morning. I believe it will take two days to streamline everything. The power supply is disrupted. Roads are blocked. We are clearing the main road first," said the chief minister.

"By the grace of God, our COVID hospitals' power supply was not interrupted," he added.

The Chief Minister further announced that the families of the deceased will be provided support from the disaster relief fund.The cyclone will continue on May 16 and May 17, he said.

Speaking about the cyclone, he said: "We have to be alert for another two days. The cyclonic winds will continue on May 16 and May 17. The major impact has been on Bardez in North Goa and Mormugao in South Goa."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, informed that cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon as it is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction.

"Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to keep moving in a northwest direction. By late afternoon, its centre will be north-northwest of Goa. Gale winds and rainfall will continue for almost the entire day," said the IMD.

Acting on the initial warning of the IMD, Pramod Sawant had posted a video message on Twitter stating that Goa has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation.

On the COVID situation in the state, the chief minister said that Goa reported 1,314 positive cases, while the positive rate is 33.89 per cent. (ANI)

