Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): In a bid to clear confusion among commuters, the Dadar station of the Central Railway, which provides an interchange facility to the Western Railway, was renumbered on Saturday.

As per the new numbering system, the platform numbers of the Dadar station of the Central Railway will be known as 8 to 14 instead of 1 to 8.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Resident Doctor at Safdarjung Hospital Dies by Suicide in Gautam Nagar.

While platform numbers from 1 to 7 of Western Railway will remain the same.

Notably, platform number 2 (CR) has been closed permanently for the width widening of platform number 1.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Bihar for Regional Council Meeting on December 10.

As per officials, relevant changes have been made accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)