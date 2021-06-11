New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Showcasing the depth and breadth of Indian modern art, a new virtual exhibition has on display works by leading Indian artists including M F Husain, Jamini Roy, and Nandalal Bose.

The second edition of "The Centum Series" by DAG (formerly Delhi art Gallery) features 100 works of art by 100 Indian artists.

"'The Centum Series – Edition 2' explores a rich diversity in Indian modernism with a dizzying succession of artists who have each carved a niche for themselves in the rich firmament of art practice in the country.

"It lends a glimpse into the history of art practice across an eventful one hundred years," a statement from the gallery said.

The works range from still-lifes and landscapes, to watercolours and oil or acrylic canvases, as well as sculptures.

Besides showcasing works by masters like MF Husain, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose, Ram Kumar, and F N Souza, the exhibition also brings together works by the “lesser known greats”.

These are artists who have remained shy of the marquee that is lit up with very few names including those who broke the mould like Gogi Saroj Pal, K Laxma Goud, Prokash Karmakar, Paritosh Sen, Rabin Mondal, and the 'alternate modernists' like Satish Gujral, Bikash Bhattacharjee, AA Raiba, P T Reddy.

Also part of the show are the avant-garde Prabhakar Barwe, Jyoti Bhatt, Eric Bowen, Shobha Broota, Jagmohan Chopra, Amitava, Bimal Dasgupta, and G R Santosh.

"Open to influences from the West, reaching deep into the roots of their own culture, exploring and experimenting across mediums, absorbing ideas, reinterpreting established norms, Indian art defies any easily tailored silos to carve for itself a confident assertion of its own identity within a global context, while being a part of its larger assimilative journey. It is this we hope to explore with 'The Centum Series'.

"Round numbers are attractive, so we picked one hundred as our choice for this medley of artists and artworks that offer you a unique opportunity to acquire Indian modern art at attractive prices specially tailored for this sale,” said Ashish Anand, CEO and MD at DAG.

The virtual show that can be viewed on the gallery website is set to continue till June 21.

