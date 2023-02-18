Bhadohi, Feb 18 (PTI) The body of a Dalit man was found in the Aurai police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

SHO of Aurai police station Gagan Raj Singh said the deceased has been identified as Omprakash (42), a resident of the Gopiganj police station area.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to Omprakash's family, his wife is no more, and his daughter stays at her maternal uncle's place. Omprakash used to live alone in his house.

They added that he was not seen around his house for the past three days.

The SHO said there have been no external injury marks on the deceased's body, and the reasons leading to death will be clear only after the post-mortem report is out.

All the angles are being probed, Singh added.

