Kanpur (UP) Oct 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Sachendi area of Kanpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the girl had gone outside a field to attend nature's call, said Sachendi's police station's officiating in-charge Ashok Kumar.

Two persons identified as Govind Balmiki, 19, and Ajay alias Shiv-Bodhan, 30, raped her in the field, he added.

The girl, somehow, managed to reach home and told her parents about the incident, he said, adding the police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act on the parent's complaint on Friday.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted at the Community Health Centre, Kalyanpur but the report hasn't been received as yet, Kumar said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police of Kanpur range, Dr Preetinder Singh said the police acted promptly and arrested the accused.

