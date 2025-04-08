Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Damoh Child Welfare Committee chairman Deepak Tiwari on Monday demanded a full investigation after police arrested a man accused of performing surgeries and allegedly causing the deaths of at least seven patients at the Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "In the FIR, only a case of having fake degrees is mentioned. There is no mention of 7 'murders'. There is no mention of the hospital management or the director of the hospital, Dr Ajay Lal. Many such people are involved in it. Lakh of rupees have been taken under Ayushman by defrauding the administration, and there is no mention of such things in the FIR. We want a full investigation into the matter and not just about the fake degrees."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said his government will take strict action into the case.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the State government would not make any delay in taking action against such cases and instructed that if there is any other such case in the State, the health department should take strict action against them.

"In the incident, which came to light in Damoh, our government is taking strict action. Our government does not make any delay in taking action against such cases. Our government has built its own credibility. I have instructed that if there is any other such case, the health department should take strict action against them," Chief Minister Yadav told reporters.

An FIR has been registered against a person who reportedly posed as a doctor at Mission Hospital in Damoh district. He is accused of performing surgeries and allegedly causing the deaths of at least seven patients.

One of the victims' relatives, Jitendra Singh Rajput, recounted that he took his father to the hospital after he experienced chest pain, and doctors recommended surgery.

"My name is Jitendra Singh Rajput. I took my father to the hospital as he was experiencing chest pain. The doctors said it was a heart attack and that he needed to be operated on. I told them I did not have money, and they said the Ayushman card could be used," he said.

"He underwent the surgery and when I met him, he told me he wasn't feeling well..... They said it would be fine. Later, they put him on a ventilator.

When asked about the postmortem of his father, he said it was not conducted as the hospital staff advised to not to do it. "The postmortem did not take place because the hospital staff said he had died of a heart attack and there was no need for it... We didn't file any complaint," Jitendra added.

On the fake doctor case, Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somavanshi said, "Accused doctor N John Camm has been arrested from Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) by our team. He is being brought to Damoh".

Earlier, CSP (Damoh) Abhishek Tiwari told ANI, "An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Police Station against the accused, who went by the name of Dr. N. John of Mission Hospital, for fraud and presenting fake documents. We received a report from the CMHO, Health Department, that the accused allegedly performed fake surgeries, including angiography and angioplasty. His medical documents were found to be suspicious, which were examined by a team of doctors. Based on their findings, the FIR was lodged."

"The doctor was practicing medicine without registration in Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, his registration with Andhra Pradesh was not found on the official website. Several other irregularities came to light, raising further doubts about his medical practice," the CSP added. (ANI)

