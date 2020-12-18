New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A 23-year-old woman enrolled in a dance training academy in the Chanakya Puri area has filed a harassment complaint against her dance teacher, Delhi Police said on Friday.

A case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the woman under sections 354, 354A and 509 of Indian Penal Code against the 52-year-old accused at Chanakya Puri police station. Police stated that the accused is currently in judicial custody. The woman and her mother had lodged the complaint on December 14.

The statements of other students are also being recorded, Police stated. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

